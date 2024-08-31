How To Prevent Overcooked Shrimp For Perfect Fried Rice Every Time

Tossing together a shrimp fried rice recipe is a quick and easy way to reuse day-old rice while impressing a crowd. But this simplistic dish can quickly go awry if the seafood elements are not properly cared for. In order to perfect our shrimp frying skills, Daily Meal got exclusive insight from Shirley Chung, chef and owner of Ms Chi Cafe. According to the expert, it is important to pay close attention to how and when you are cooking your shrimp while making shrimp fried rice. The expert also stressed the importance of making sure that your shrimp has been thoroughly cleaned and prepped before you start cooking. Chung reminds us to "split the back of the shrimp to remove [the] poop line, and butterfly the thickest part of the shrimp close to the head to ensure even cooking."

Once your shrimp is prepared, you'll want to avoid the mistake of overcooking your shrimp at all costs or risk biting into an unpleasantly rubbery protein. To prevent this, you'll want to fry your shrimp separately before integrating it into your rice mixture. But there's a catch: When initially frying, you want to remove your shrimp from the heat while it is still slightly undercooked. This is a moment to trust the process — we promise your shrimp will be fully cooked by the time your dish is done.