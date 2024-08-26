How To Eat Soursop Fruit The Right Way

It's easy to get in a rut and pick up the same old favorites every time you head to the grocery store. And it makes sense: Food can be expensive, and it might feel safer to buy the tried-and-true products instead of purchasing something that you might not like. But don't be afraid to mix things up from time to time, like trying unexpected food combinations that are absolutely delicious — we're looking at cheese and apple pie — or choosing a single, fun new item. Fruit is a great place to start because who doesn't love tropical fruit?

We're not talking about your standard pineapples, though; we're talking about soursop. If you love cocktails like lime sour, or if you're the type to always reach for the Sour Patch Kids, you'll probably love soursop. This tropical (and subtropical) fruit is often described as sitting at the intersection of strawberry and pineapple flavors with a sour citrus bite.

So, how do you eat soursop? First and perhaps most importantly, don't eat the seeds — they're toxic. Don't let that dissuade you: The fruit itself is associated with all kinds of nutritional benefits and is lauded for supposed anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antibacterial properties. This delightful fruit is perfect for cocktails, drinks, dessert, and breakfast, but it all starts with choosing the right fruit and prepping it safely.