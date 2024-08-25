The Juice From Your Heirloom Tomatoes Deserves To Be Used

Dicing tomatoes is a process that nearly always results in a cutting board covered in tomato juice. In particular, the heirloom tomato is one of the juiciest, bursting with moist, bright flavor. It seems a shame to let all that excess juice go to waste, but it's too thin and watery to serve as a sauce. Fortunately, what makes heirloom tomatoes so good is that they pack a lot of flavor, meaning their juice will be tastier than most and more worthy of being used as an ingredient in its own right.

While the watery consistency of the juice from heirloom tomatoes may be too thin for many recipes, its liquid medium makes it an excellent candidate for a basic but refreshing vinaigrette. Tomatoes and their juice tend to be naturally acidic, with a pH of around four. That makes it a great addition to a vinaigrette, which tends to be acidic on account of its vinegar content.