For The Best Beer Can Chicken, Prep Is Everything

If you love chicken and you love beer, then you've probably already heard of beer can chicken. But, for anyone unfamiliar, a beer can chicken refers to a whole chicken that has been cooked with an open beer can inside of the bird, usually on the grill. The reasoning behind this is that the opened beer steams from the inside of the chicken, adding moisture, tenderness, and extra flavor to the meat. Of course, there are plenty of ways to ensure that your chicken is juicy and tender — but none of those ways are as fun as this one.

In order to make an amazing beer can chicken, you need to make sure that you prep correctly. There's one key thing that you need to do before placing the beer can in the chicken's cavity: Pour out half of the beer. There needs to be room inside of the can for the steam — if there isn't enough space in the can for steaming, then there won't be any steam to produce the desired effects. Additionally, be careful not to pour out too much beer, as there needs to be enough liquid to impart flavor to the chicken.