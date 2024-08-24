This Underrated Juice Gives Your Bloody Mary The Most Dramatic Color

For many, the bloody Mary is the perfect brunch drink, right up there with the classic mimosa. This cocktail is the perfect blend of savory (thanks to the tomato juice) and spicy (thanks to the addition of Tabasco). Another benefit to the bloody Mary? Its aesthetically pleasing, bright red coloring. If the pretty hue of the drink has always been a draw for you, then you need to know about the underrated juice that, when added to a bloody Mary, gives it an even more vibrant, pleasant coloring. With beet juice, the drink is transformed into a magenta-like pink with red undertones. Essentially, if you're hosting a brunch and want to impress your guests with a unique drink, serve them this version of a bloody Mary.

This addition serves more than just an aesthetic purpose — it tastes delicious as well. Beet juice is known for its earthy flavor, which can be a bit too intense and bitter for many people when consumed on its own. However, when it's added to the bloody Mary, the beet juice infuses that earthiness into the savory-spicy drink, giving it more depth of flavor without overpowering the flavors of the classic drink we know and love. It's also a way to get some extra health benefits without having to drink beet juice itself, which is certainly an acquired taste.