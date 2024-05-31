Upgrade Your Breakfast Sandwich With One Easy Bread Swap

Breakfast sandwiches are, in part, so delicious thanks to the bread used to construct them. There are buttery biscuits that are packed with rich, flaky goodness as well as toasty bagels with a soft interior when you bite into them. And, of course, there's always the classic English muffin.

Rather than sticking to the status quo and making your breakfast sandwiches with one of these picks, however, there's a simple bread swap you can make that also enhances the taste of your morning meal — pita bread.

Pita bread has a light flavor that pairs well with just about any ingredients you might add to your sandwich. Plus, pita bread traditionally has a pocket that makes it perfect for stuffing with all your favorite breakfast fillings. Because of its shape, it's less likely to ooze ingredients and sauces. It is also often bigger than your standard English muffin or bagel, making it ideal for those who like a hearty breakfast.