Yes, You Can (And Should) Use Sweet Tea In Barbecue Sauce

Sometimes it feels as if there's no end to the ways one can customize barbecue sauce. You can experiment with different American regional subspecialties, as well as flavor profiles inspired by other cultural practices, like flavors from Mexico, Argentina, or Brazil. You can also just come up with your own take since there's so much flexibility in the definition of barbecue. But if you've never thought about using sweet tea as an ingredient in your sauce, now's the time to lean into this tip.

When it comes to barbecue sauce, sweet tea is an ideal addition. Because this drink is typically made with classic black tea, it brings a tannic, mild bitterness to the table, balanced by the addition of sugar. In the framework of a barbecue sauce, those flavors provide counterpoints and complements to common elements like vinegary ketchup, earthy, funky Worcestershire, or zippy mustard. And incorporating it into your favorite recipe is easy, inspiring, and delicious.