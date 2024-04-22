The Ice Cream Cone Trick For Sneaking In Even More Delicious Toppings

Ice cream toppings are an excellent way to make the perfect scoop even better, but they can be tricky to enjoy on an ice cream cone. Some parlors won't even offer toppings unless you're enjoying your scoops from the safety of a bowl. Fortunately, there's a clever trick for making sure you get to enjoy your embellishments right down to the last bite. Cones may have been designed to hold ice cream, but if you're not filling them up with extra good stuff, you're missing a major opportunity.

Before you stack your scoops of ice cream, fill your cone with toppings. You can go for fudge or peanut butter sauce, chocolate hazelnut spread or caramel, jams, curds, and even less common savory toppings like olive oil or balsamic vinegar. But this trick isn't limited to liquid toppings. Imagine biting into your cone to find chocolate chips, sprinkles, crumbled graham crackers, chunks of cookie dough, crushed Oreos, or salty nuts — all of which snugly and securely fit within your vessel.

If you have some marshmallows, you can make this doubly functional by trying the marshmallow hack for drip-free cones. Stuffing one of these suckers into the tip of your cone will also be reinforcement as your ice cream melts — and you get the bonus of that deliciously sweet final bite, too. Don't sleep on the opportunity to fill your cone with treats, no matter which type you choose.