Why Store-Bought Beef Stock Isn't The Best Choice For Soup

When making homemade beef stock or broth for soup is a little too much to ask, store-bought cartons seem like the next best thing. Before you head to checkout, however, you might want to read the fine print on the label.

According to the "Food Standards and Labeling Policy Book" — which is not an Oprah's Book Club bestseller but rather an official document sanctioned by the USDA and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) — store-bought beef broth and stock are required to contain a maximum Moisture Protein Ratio (MPR) of 135:1, with the former representing the dilutant and the latter representing the protein. Should a product exceed that ratio, it must be labeled as "beef-flavored broth."

In other words, that store-bought stock in your cart is mostly water, flavored with yeast extracts to mimic the flavor of beef. Labeling such products as beef broth or stock is akin to dropping a chocolate-covered espresso bean in a 20-ounce cup of milk and calling it a mocha; you'll taste the difference. Here's what to use in its stead.