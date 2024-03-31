Rescue Your Pot Of Burnt Chili With A Common Kitchen Spice

Chili is a delicious, comforting, and versatile crowd pleaser that many home cooks turn to for Super Bowl parties or even to top on summer hot dogs. When it comes to the cooking process, though, some have had trouble keeping a pot of chili from burning, particularly on the bottom where the pot has the most contact with the heat source.

Fortunately, there's a handy trick to salvaging scorched chili that can even enhance it with an extra pop of flavor. Even better news? You probably already have the necessary ingredient in your spice rack. It turns out that just a little bit of cinnamon can be the solution to burnt chili.

Cinnamon can sometimes be deployed as a "cover up" for off flavors. But in this case, the spice can actually complement and enhance the flavors of chili. It has the ability to absorb some of the undesirable overcooked notes, and as a bonus, it brings some of its warming spice flavor to your pot, too.