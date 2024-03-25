The Common Mistake To Avoid When Checking If Your Fish Is Done

When preparing proteins at home, many cooks feel most comfortable with tried and true classics like roasted chicken, grilled steak, or slow cooker pork. And although fish makes up a significant part of the world's protein consumption, it can carry an intimidation factor for those gearing up to do some at-home cooking. It's understandable for those not familiar with preparing fish since it can be a bit of an investment, the stakes are high to get the job done right. Overcooked fish can be dry and unpleasant, while on the other end of the spectrum, undercooked seafood can be dangerous, possibly causing foodborne illness.

Some swear they can gauge the doneness level of a fish with a flake test, by which you can twist a fork where the flesh is most abundant to see if the skin easily comes apart, and thus indicates that it's fully cooked. And while this might be reliable, it's a sure way to ruin the presentation. After investing time, cash, and energy into creating a meal, you want to have the proud moment of serving it in all its glory. Fortunately, there are ways to tell whether your fish will be safe to eat and still moist and delicious, without destroying your presentation.