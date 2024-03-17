The Parchment Paper Tip That Makes Boiling Bagels Way Easier
When it comes to carby breakfast foods, bagels are always a great choice, whether you eat them plain, smothered in cream cheese, or served as a classic NYC-style breakfast sandwich. If you're a fan of these meals, you might be surprised to learn that you can make them at home pretty easily.
There's just one catch — in order to give them their unique texture, you'll need to boil them before you bake them. Now, when you've made, shaped, and proofed your dough, dropping your bagels into the water without splashing yourself or ruining the shape can be a bit of a challenge.
you don't leave the parchment paper in there, you can remove it with some kitchen tongs! the paper just makes it easier to transfer the bagels into the boiling water – you can also use this method when frying donuts.
One tip that user @theloopywhisk on TikTok suggests to get around these issues is to proof your bagels on parchment paper first. Then slip the bagels, parchment paper, and all into the boiling water. The paper makes it easier to handle your delicate bagels and make the transfer into the water bath without any mishaps.
How to use parchment paper to your advantage when making bagels
If you're going to proof your bagels on parchment paper, there are a couple of things to know first. For starters, you'll want to cut the parchment paper into squares rather than leaving it as one large sheet. This makes it easy to lift individual bagels up and transfer them into the boiling water once they've risen.
Additionally, it's not a bad idea to oil the parchment paper before laying your bagels on it. This can make it easier for the parchment paper to slide off the bagel without ruining the shape or leaving pieces of it stuck to the bottom of the bread.
Then, once your bagels are proofed and ready, all that's left to do is to transfer them to the boiling water. Now, don't just leave the paper in the water — after a few seconds, use a pair of tongs to pull the paper off the bagels. Then finish prepping your bagels as usual!
Other boiling tips for making great bagels
While this parchment paper tip is certainly handy for getting gorgeous bagels, it's not the only tip to have in mind. For one thing, boiling time makes a difference in your bagel's texture. If you like light, airy bagels, leaving them in the water for less time can lead to more rise in the oven. On the other hand, if you're a fan of chewy bagels, boiling them for a little more time is the way to go.
Another tip to keep in mind is to add a bit of baking soda to your boiling water. This will help you get a golden crust on your bagel. This makes the water more alkaline, which helps create a brown, caramel color in the oven, similar to that of a pretzel. If you have them on hand, non-diastatic malt powder or barley malt syrup would also help to brighten the color and sweeten the outside of your bagels. Alternatively, you can use an egg wash after the boiling step to get a similar golden finish.
Finally, another thing to keep in mind is that you should have your toppings ready before you boil the bagels. Since the bagels will be sticky and wet after the boiling phase, this is the perfect moment to add seeds or spices, like everything bagel seasoning, and keep them from sliding off. With these tips, you're ready to make beautiful, delicious homemade bagels without a hitch!