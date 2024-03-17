The Parchment Paper Tip That Makes Boiling Bagels Way Easier

When it comes to carby breakfast foods, bagels are always a great choice, whether you eat them plain, smothered in cream cheese, or served as a classic NYC-style breakfast sandwich. If you're a fan of these meals, you might be surprised to learn that you can make them at home pretty easily.

There's just one catch — in order to give them their unique texture, you'll need to boil them before you bake them. Now, when you've made, shaped, and proofed your dough, dropping your bagels into the water without splashing yourself or ruining the shape can be a bit of a challenge.

One tip that user @theloopywhisk on TikTok suggests to get around these issues is to proof your bagels on parchment paper first. Then slip the bagels, parchment paper, and all into the boiling water. The paper makes it easier to handle your delicate bagels and make the transfer into the water bath without any mishaps.