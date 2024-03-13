A Sommelier Explains Why It's So Difficult To Pair Artichokes With Wine

Although artichokes may be challenging to pair with wine, you can still enjoy the two together. You just have to choose the right wine to have alongside your vegetables. If you'd like to glean from Scott Mattson what may be the absolute best wine to pair artichokes with, you're in luck. The sommelier told Daily Meal, "If I had to pick one varietal, grüner veltliner with [its] lean frame, fresh minerality and slightly green nature is the ultimate artichoke wine."

Grüner veltliner is the namesake of its grape variety, and the wine is well-known among wine connoisseurs for being exquisitely made in Austria. However, the grape variety and wine are also produced in other places worldwide, including Hungary, Slovakia, California, and Oregon. In addition to being deliciously acidic, grüner veltliner has a citrusy flavor profile made of lemon-lime notes, and it pairs very well with vegetables. This wine is popular among those who enjoy sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio. You'll likely get a great bottle of grüner veltliner without spending much money.

Mattson also shared other kinds of wines that pair well artichokes. "Dry and high in acid wines [are] the best wines to pair with it."

Some highly acidic wines you can enjoy with artichokes include sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, and albariño. Dry wines you can pair with artichokes for a complementary balance of flavor include Spanish txakoli and fino sherry.