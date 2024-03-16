Swap Out The Eggs And Make Creamy Deviled Potatoes
We've been serving deviled eggs to guests since the days of ancient Rome. The tangy, creamy, classic deviled eggs known today typically consist of hard-boiled egg whites filled with a mixture of cooked egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika. But if you are avoiding eggs for any reason, you can give this Easter brunch favorite a twist and still get your deviled egg fix by swapping the eggs for potatoes. With the right ingredients, they can also be vegan-friendly.
To keep them bite (or two-bite) size, use potatoes the size of an egg — white, red, or yellow potatoes are all suitable choices as long as they're small enough. The potatoes should be cooked first, then cut in half once cooled. You can use a spoon to scoop out the middle or a melon baller for a neater look. Some recipes call for scooping out most of the potato, leaving a thin layer of potato on the skin to form a shell. Others scoop out only the center of the potato – the equivalent of an egg yolk — for a more traditional deviled egg look. Just as you would save the yolk of the eggs, the potato flesh you scoop out can be mixed with other ingredients for the filling.
How to make them vegan-friendly
Deviled potatoes can be made with a filling similar to deviled eggs — a mixture of mustard, mayo, and seasonings like cayenne and paprika, substituting the egg yolk for potato. Super tasty vegan deviled potatoes use vegan mayonnaise; add tofu to the mixture for a deviled potato that's both delicious and has the added benefit of being packed with protein, calcium, and iron.
Make this healthy, vegan-friendly appetizer by steaming your potatoes in a steamer pot for 12 to 15 minutes. Cool the spuds in the refrigerator, then cut them in half and scoop out the potato flesh with a melon baller or small spoon. You can save the potato flesh for another dish like mashed potatoes. Mix extra firm tofu, vegan mayonnaise, yellow mustard, lemon juice, onion, turmeric powder, and salt and pepper. Fill the potato shells with your tofu mixture and sprinkle with paprika. Refrigerate your deviled potatoes until you're ready to serve.
Flavor-boosters for deviled potatoes
As with deviled eggs, deviled potatoes don't follow a single recipe. Many unexpected ingredients can make deviled eggs more delicious, and these same surprises can be used in your deviled potato recipe as well. Don't be afraid to have fun mixing and matching various ingredients to suit your taste buds.
Boost the salty, savory flavor by adding capers and dill to your deviled potato mixture. Avocado is another tasty and nutritious add-in that will give the potato filling a light green hue; sprinkle some bacon crumbles or crispy tofu on top. Serve avocado-spiked deviled potatoes alongside a plant-based meat alternative for a vegan-friendly version of green eggs and ham that could delight kids and adults alike.
Do you like jalapenos on your loaded baked potato or potato skins? If you like other types of spuds to have a little kick, try adding a few jalapeno peppers to your mixture, or a bit of sriracha or cayenne pepper. You can also incorporate some cream cheese into your creamy jalapeno deviled potato filling for a flavor similar to a jalapeno popper.
If you prefer sweet over spicy, add a couple of tablespoons of maple syrup and/or brown sugar to the mix. The sweetness of the sugar or syrup balances out the sharpness of the yellow or Dijon mustard. Whether you choose standard or unconventional ingredients, vegan-friendly or otherwise, these little finger foods are the perfect hors d'oeuvre for your next get-together.