Swap Out The Eggs And Make Creamy Deviled Potatoes

We've been serving deviled eggs to guests since the days of ancient Rome. The tangy, creamy, classic deviled eggs known today typically consist of hard-boiled egg whites filled with a mixture of cooked egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and paprika. But if you are avoiding eggs for any reason, you can give this Easter brunch favorite a twist and still get your deviled egg fix by swapping the eggs for potatoes. With the right ingredients, they can also be vegan-friendly.

To keep them bite (or two-bite) size, use potatoes the size of an egg — white, red, or yellow potatoes are all suitable choices as long as they're small enough. The potatoes should be cooked first, then cut in half once cooled. You can use a spoon to scoop out the middle or a melon baller for a neater look. Some recipes call for scooping out most of the potato, leaving a thin layer of potato on the skin to form a shell. Others scoop out only the center of the potato – the equivalent of an egg yolk — for a more traditional deviled egg look. Just as you would save the yolk of the eggs, the potato flesh you scoop out can be mixed with other ingredients for the filling.