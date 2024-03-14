How To Make Sure Your Mochi Donuts Are Nice And Chewy

You've probably heard of mochi ice cream, but have you ever tried a delicious mochi donut? A tasty fusion of the classic American donut and Japanese mochi, these mouthwatering pastries offer a satisfying chewiness that regular donuts lack and, like mochi ice cream, come in various tasty flavors and bright colors, like matcha green tea, black sesame, and cookies and cream. Mochi donuts have existed for decades in Hawaii and Japan but have only caught on in the U.S. in the last few years.

If you want to make your own sticky, gluten-free donuts at home, you'll first need to buy the right type of flour. Mochi is a traditional Japanese rice cake that's been around for centuries. It's made with glutinous rice flour, which is derived from a type of Japanese sticky rice called mochigome. Mochi donuts are made with glutinous rice flour and sometimes tapioca flour, which gives them their chewy, stretchy texture.

Besides choosing the correct flour, an important cooking tip to ensure your mochi donuts are nice and chewy is to continue to stir your dough on the stovetop until it becomes a sticky ball of dough. When you first add the flour to your liquid ingredients (butter, milk, egg, sugar, and salt) it'll start as a dry, clumpy mess, but as you keep stirring (for around two minutes) it'll eventually turn into a sticky, firm ball that'll give you perfectly chewy mochi donuts.