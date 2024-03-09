Why A Kitchen Scale Is Essential For Homemade Pizza

In cooking, preference and experimentation are key; you'll taste and season the sauce as it simmers or char vegetables to your own texture inclination. There are always exceptions, but most recipes aren't defeated by small adjustments. However, in baking, you're dealing with chemical reactions, which need precision to happen correctly. If your cookies have a little too much flour, it will affect the texture and bake time; the wrong amount of baking soda in your cake will ruin the leavening activation. The same applies to pizza crust: it needs a precise formula to ferment and bake the right way.

Even if your measuring cups are accurate themselves (which they often aren't), measuring ingredients is a judgment call. Packing flour versus scooping it versus sifting it can mean several tablespoons of deviation, and shaking off the teaspoon of yeast isn't the same amount as leveling it. While this may not sound significant, the variation will affect your baking formula and can mean the difference between a fluffy pizza crust and one that's dense and dry.

However, weight will always stay the same, and there's no need to eyeball it. If your pizza dough recipe calls for 250 grams of flour, you can weigh it out on your kitchen scale without worrying about how level your scoop is or how tightly you packed it. You'll get the same amount every time, ensure a consistent crust, and dish out the best homemade pizza.