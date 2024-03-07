The Tip You Need For A Guaranteed Molten-Centered Lava Cake

If there's one dessert perfect for an at-home date night, it's a decadent molten lava cake. While the outside looks like your standard, moist chocolate cake, cutting into it spills out a rich, gooey center (chocolate lava, if you will). The only difficulty is that getting a perfectly melted center can be tricky, with it being too easy to wind up with a chocolate core that either isn't completely melted or full enough.

The good news is that there's an easy tip to ensure your molten chocolate dessert turns out how you were hoping. All you have to do is use something called the Bras method. This method was named after French chef Michel Bras who patented the individual molten lava cake in 1981; the technique essentially calls for placing frozen ganache in the middle of your lava cake batter. You then freeze the cake batter and ganache for six hours (yes, a double-freeze) before baking the individual cake, then serve it warm from the oven. This creates a dessert with the perfect balance of melty, gooey ganache, and moist, firm chocolate cake.