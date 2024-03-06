For A Delicious Avocado Salad, You Actually Don't Want The Hass Variety

You know a Hass avocado is ripe when the outside is slightly brown and tender to the touch, with the flesh inside a bright green. This softness makes Hass avocados perfect for mashing into fresh guacamole, spreading onto toast, or slicing and garnishing another dish. But when an avocado becomes the base of your salad, not just a topping, you need an avocado that will stay sturdy and handle other ingredients like a leafy green would.

Instead of using the Hass variety to make an avocado salad, turn to the Florida variety. Florida avocados are not only much larger, but they retain a much firmer shape, making them perfect for the job of holding up in a hearty avocado salad recipe. You can slice up a Florida avocado to create long, thick pieces or dice it up to have small, uniform cubes. However you choose to slice it, the Florida avocado won't smush and squish when tossed in a salad or pierced with a fork for the first bite.