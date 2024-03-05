Shake Up Your Usual Scalloped Potatoes With A Delicious Tomato Swap

The bulk of this recipe is tomatoes and bread, and which ones you select make a big difference to how the dish comes together. For the tomatoes, either use fresh or canned diced tomatoes. Diced canned tomatoes come already prepared and contain plenty of juices to add flavor to your meal — an easy choice for time-saving. However, fresh tomatoes can also work well, and you can select different varieties depending on what flavor you want in your final dish. Beefsteak is a juicy variety that can help retain moisture in your dish. Or, you could add a pop of color with blue tomatoes or other colored varieties. Whichever you choose, either dice them or cut them into slices.

You also don't want to overlook the bread. Breadcrumbs can work for simplicity's sake, but you could also go for cubed bread. A crusty French loaf can work well as it can stand up to the liquid in the meal and add a buttery flavor. Also, think about what herbs you want to add. Keep things simple with just salt and pepper, or add some sweet herbal notes by adding dried or fresh basil. Or, a dash of paprika sprinkled into the dish or over the top can add some smokiness to your meal. Another choice could be to add some pungency with minced garlic. Feel free to play around with different herbs and spices to add depth and taste to your scalloped tomatoes.