Here's What To Know About The Coldest Water Bottle From Shark Tank
On Season 15, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank," David and Joe Ahmad enter the tank seeking investment for Coldest, their Florida-based company that sells water bottles that can keep drinks cold for 36 hours. According to Coldest's official site, the company aims to create all kinds of products that will help consumers "stay cooler longer." The idea for the company came a decade ago when David discovered a staggering hole in the water bottle market.
David Ahmad, a former engineer, had surveyed the water bottle market and discovered that no other water bottle company was servicing a demand to sustain cold water temperatures in water bottles. He then used $14,000 that he had from a prior business undertaking to launch The Coldest Water, a company that sold water bottles that could keep water colder for longer. The company has grown considerably since its formation in 2014, having gone from a business operating out of a one-car garage to a Florida warehouse that ships water bottles and a range of other products all over the world. After being named one of Inc's 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. in 2021, the company — now called Coldest — has gained enough momentum to be featured on "Shark Tank."
The Coldest Limitless water bottle has convenient features
The Coldest Limitless water bottle is the company's newest range of water bottles and the product has notable specifications for the convenience of those who buy it. The container not only keeps beverages cold for 36 hours or longer, but it can also keep beverages hot for 13 hours and beyond. It won't matter what kind of cupholder you have if you purchase the Limitless water bottle either since the bottle has been designed to fit in 99% of them.
The water bottle can currently be purchased in either a 36-ounce or a 46-ounce capacity, and the company boasts that these two sizes make the product the largest water bottle available for retail. You won't have to worry about accidentally losing a drop of your beverage from the company's new design, as it's completely leak-proof and has a non-slip rubber base to avoid spillage.
Coldest sells more than just water bottles
Although Coldest may have started as a water bottle company, it has expanded its offerings with a range of products. The company also sells Hydration Flavors, which are flavorings for the water you put into your water bottle. Each of the Hydration Flavors contains vitamins and electrolytes to give you an extra nutritional boost. The flavors include strawberry, fruit punch, watermelon, blueberry lemonade, and triple berry.
Coldest doesn't just want to help you stay cool while you're on the go. It also wants to help you stay cool when you're at home in bed. How? Well, the company sells cooling bedding to help regulate your body temperature while you're asleep. The company's Coldest Pillow is designed to help those whose body temperature rises really quickly to cool down while they sleep, as the pillow is designed with Fusion Weave technology to keep the pillow cooler for longer and reduce your night sweating. This technology is also used in the company's Cozy Comforter and its Cozy Bed Sheet Set.
Coldest wants to build a theme park
The range of products offered by Coldest demonstrates how ambitious the company is. Some of these offerings include dog beds, coffee mugs, and espresso cups. However, the company's most ambitious undertaking won't actually be a product. It'll be an experience. In modern society, it's become more and more common for creators to build worlds for their consumers to immerse themselves in, particularly in movies, television, and music. Coldest is looking to integrate this extended universe idea into its own business.
The company has plans to build a theme park called Coldest World where guests will be able to experience the "expanding Universe of Coldest." The design for this theme park is currently in the nascent stages of development, but the company envisions that the park will be fully realized by 2030. This would certainly be an incredible evolution and feat for a company that began in a one-car garage selling water bottles.