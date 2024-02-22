Here's What To Know About The Coldest Water Bottle From Shark Tank

On Season 15, Episode 15 of "Shark Tank," David and Joe Ahmad enter the tank seeking investment for Coldest, their Florida-based company that sells water bottles that can keep drinks cold for 36 hours. According to Coldest's official site, the company aims to create all kinds of products that will help consumers "stay cooler longer." The idea for the company came a decade ago when David discovered a staggering hole in the water bottle market.

David Ahmad, a former engineer, had surveyed the water bottle market and discovered that no other water bottle company was servicing a demand to sustain cold water temperatures in water bottles. He then used $14,000 that he had from a prior business undertaking to launch The Coldest Water, a company that sold water bottles that could keep water colder for longer. The company has grown considerably since its formation in 2014, having gone from a business operating out of a one-car garage to a Florida warehouse that ships water bottles and a range of other products all over the world. After being named one of Inc's 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. in 2021, the company — now called Coldest — has gained enough momentum to be featured on "Shark Tank."