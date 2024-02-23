For Fried Rice That's Bursting With Flavor, You Need 5-Spice Powder

Fried rice tends to be a mild dish that doesn't rely on a ton of heavy seasonings. As the lighter option on most Chinese food menus and buffets, it offsets the more heavily seasoned meats and vegetables that it accompanies. Typically, sesame oil, soy sauce, garlic, and green onions are responsible for its traditional taste. But that doesn't mean you can't add extra spices to liven it up. Ginger is one possibility, as are chili peppers or powder. However, if you want fried rice that is absolutely bursting with flavor, reach for the five-spice powder!

The spice combo truly hits on all of the right notes — and while it is intense, it's also well-balanced. So you can expect it to give that fried rice a bold, vibrant flavor that will hold a special place in your taste memories. Five-spice powder works especially well with fattier meats, so be sure to give it a try the next time you're making pork fried rice as an entrée.