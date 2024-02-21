For The Best Bread Pudding, The Kind Of Bread You Use Matters

It's not hard to see why bread pudding is a beloved dessert. The name alone combines two of the most wonderful things in life, and with that as a blueprint, it'd be tough to go wrong. Add in that it is easy and customizable, as well as a smart choice for both economic and environmental reasons (a delicious answer to food waste), and you have the makings of a culinary classic.

But as easy as it is to enjoy bread pudding, making it requires some consideration. Like many dishes that are composed of very few ingredients, the selection of those components is critical, since there's little to hide behind, or — in the case of bread pudding — hold things up. While it is possible to make this dish with just about any bread you have on hand, certain types will definitely make a difference to the finished product in terms of structure and texture.

You're looking for bread that feels sturdy and substantial, so it won't turn to mush when soaked in custard and baked. Some examples would be elevating your bread pudding with sourdough or French bread, an Italian or country loaf, or simple brioche. It's also helpful to get your loaf in its entirety so you can slice it yourself to the size and shape specs of your recipe. Following these simple suggestions will help ensure a bread pudding that's not too soupy and not too dry, but just right and ready for your favorite flavorings and mix-ins.