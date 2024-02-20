What Exactly Is XXXX Beer And Where Does It Come From?

What do you picture when you see the letter X? Maybe it's a game of tic-tac-toe, a wrong answer on a test, or even the end of a treasure hunt. The letter X can indicate a ton of different things, including a high-quality beer.

XXXX is a popular brand of beer made in Queensland, Australia — not to be confused with XXX, a common symbol for things that are NSFW. This 140-year-old company, pronounced "four ex" when said out loud, has kept its inventory simple all these years: Drinkers have a choice between XXXX Gold, Dry, and Bitter, along with three flavored Summer Bright Lagers, and one alcohol-free beer called XXXX Zero.

The beer company's unique name is a reference to the process of barrel-aging beer. While the beer mixture fermented inside beer barrels, the Xs — also known as brewer's marks — indicated how strong that batch of beer was. According to XXXX's website, the brewers perfected the recipe in 1893, adding an extra mark to its strength and quality. Since then, the company proudly rebranded to showcase all four Xs in its name and logo.