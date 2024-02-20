Add Crushed Ramen To Your Fried Rice And Taste The Magic

The first thing to do if you want to make ramen fried rice is to choose what ramen flavor you'll be using. You could choose, for instance, a spicy kimchi variety to give your rice a slight kick and vinegary taste. Or, if you're a seafood lover, perhaps shrimp ramen would be best. For a darker, meatier flavor, a hearty beef ramen might be the right pick. Choose a variety that you like and that will give your fried rice the taste you're going for. It's also good to keep in mind that you can use either instant ramen in a cup or a packet. Either way, the method is still the same.

Once you've selected your ramen, it's time to start prepping the noodles. First, you'll need to remove them from the cup or packet they came in and crush them into small pieces. If you choose to skip this stage, you'll wind up with long noodles that don't mix into the rice well and can make the dish difficult to eat.

At this stage, some people mix the seasoning packet with the crushed noodles, while others set this aside to add to the rice later. Either way, don't toss this flavoring out, as you'll be using it in your dish to enhance the taste! Then, add just enough hot water to cover the tops of the noodles and allow them to sit until they're soft but not soggy.