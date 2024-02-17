How To Store Unripe Tomatoes When You Want Them To Stay Green

Before you even get to storing, eliminate any green tomatoes that appear damaged or show signs of rot from the bunch. Choose only healthy, unripened tomatoes to make sure you don't cross-contaminate. Contrary to what you may think, you don't need to thoroughly wash your tomatoes before storage. Washing beforehand will add more moisture to the tomato and could cause it to rot more quickly. Instead, give them a thorough wash right before use!

Keep your tomatoes in a cardboard box or a container lined with paper, as these materials will absorb any liquid if a tomato starts to rot. You can even store your tomatoes upside down, as tomatoes lose their moisture through their stems. This way, the bleeding moisture won't coat the whole tomato but get absorbed by the paper.

Once you've stored your tomatoes away in a cool room of about 50-65 degrees Fahrenheit, you can't just leave them be and hope they remain flawless. You'll have to keep a regular eye on them, making sure to remove any tomatoes that show signs of rot or over-ripening. The ethylene gas emitted from the ripening fruits can affect the others, speeding up the ripening process, and consequently rotting your batch of tomatoes.