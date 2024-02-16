For Next-Level Fondant Potatoes, Keep Your Aromatics Whole

The enticing melt-in-your-mouth texture of fondant potatoes is part of what makes them so unique, but their consistency alone isn't all there is to love about this French delicacy. They develop deep caramelization after being fried in melted fat and roasted in the oven, making them crisp and sweet. However, just like roasting other vegetables, using aromatics can add a new layer of complexity to the dish — and the key to elevating your fondant potatoes' flavor is to keep your aromatics whole when cooking with them.

Unlike making a hash, where you have to mix the minced aromatics around with potato shreds to achieve that brown crust, to make fondant potatoes, the flat potato rounds are left alone in the pan to develop a golden crisp bottom. Therefore, all you need to do is add your whole aromatics to the pan along with the potatoes — this way, your fondant potatoes will slowly be infused with remarkable flavor.