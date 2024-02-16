For Next-Level Fondant Potatoes, Keep Your Aromatics Whole
The enticing melt-in-your-mouth texture of fondant potatoes is part of what makes them so unique, but their consistency alone isn't all there is to love about this French delicacy. They develop deep caramelization after being fried in melted fat and roasted in the oven, making them crisp and sweet. However, just like roasting other vegetables, using aromatics can add a new layer of complexity to the dish — and the key to elevating your fondant potatoes' flavor is to keep your aromatics whole when cooking with them.
Unlike making a hash, where you have to mix the minced aromatics around with potato shreds to achieve that brown crust, to make fondant potatoes, the flat potato rounds are left alone in the pan to develop a golden crisp bottom. Therefore, all you need to do is add your whole aromatics to the pan along with the potatoes — this way, your fondant potatoes will slowly be infused with remarkable flavor.
Great aromatics to roast whole with your fondant potatoes
One of the most well-known, and possibly the greatest aromatic of all — garlic — is a necessity for your fondant potatoes. But no mincing is required here! Peel a few cloves of garlic and smash them slightly to begin releasing the oils. Then, you can add them to the pan as is.
Including fresh herbs can liven up the pan and envelop your fondant potatoes in luxurious flavor. A few whole sprigs of thyme or rosemary are the perfect choice here, as these woody, fragrant herbs pair wonderfully with earthy potatoes. However, avoid adding a bunch of a fresh leafy herb like parsley, as it will simply wilt in the pan. Chop up the parsley or another leafy herb, or opt for a dried version instead.
If you want an even stronger punch of flavor, consider adding a few whole spices to the pan as well. Whole cumin seeds, fennel seeds, mustard seeds, and other whole spices become extra fragrant when toasted, and will add a delectable twist to the traditional garlic-and-herb combination.
More tips for making fondant potatoes
Remember, this dish is meant to be velvety and soft, so the type of potato you use matters. Yukon Golds are an optimal choice here; they have a lower starch content than russets, and their waxy element helps turn the potatoes nice and smooth while still developing that crisp bottom. When you fry the potato rounds, although it may be tempting to take a peek, make sure to let your fondant potatoes sit in the pan and get golden brown. They should be easy to lift from the surface of the pan; if not, give them a few more minutes.
To help the potatoes develop that coveted crisp, you can also give them a little extra TLC by soaking them in a bowl of cold water before cooking, especially when using russet potatoes. This will release the additional starch and soften them up, priming them perfectly for frying and roasting. Once you flip the fondant potatoes over to brown on the other side, you can sprinkle those whole aromatics into the extra space in the pan and move the entire pan to the oven.