Take Your Buttercream To The Next Level With Toasted Milk Powder

Milk powder can be toasted dry or added to melted butter as it's browning; each method has its advantages and disadvantages, but either will add a lot of flavor. Dry toasting milk powder can be done in a skillet or in the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 20 minutes. The benefit of toasting milk powder in the oven is you can make a really big batch and save it for later.

You may need extra equipment as dry-toasting milk powder can make it clump, and you'll need to blitz it in a food processor or blender to return it to a fine powder and get a smooth buttercream. Baker and cookbook author Edd Kimber told King Arthur Flour that non-fat milk powder is the best choice for storing it toasted. Having toasted milk powder ready to go means that any buttercream can be brown butter buttercream simply by sprinkling some in as you whip up a batch.

If you're looking for a really strong brown butter flavor, it's worth browning the butter together with the milk powder. Just add up to ¼ cup milk powder per stick of butter, and you're boosting flavor in a big way. Lydia Fournier of the King Arthur Flour test kitchen found that whole-fat milk powder is the best to use for big flavor. You'll need to allow your browned butter to return to a softened, room-temperature state. If it's too liquid and warm, it won't whip into buttercream properly.