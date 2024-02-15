What Exactly Is An Inside-Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

Don't worry, cheese lovers; an inside-out grilled cheese still contains cheese on the inside of the sandwich — it just boasts a double dose of both melted and crispy cheese layers.

Start by melting a small amount of butter in a hot pan, and placing both pieces of bread face down. Add your choice of cheeses and fillings to one side, and then top it with the remaining slice. Typically, you would flip your sandwich and cook until ready to eat, but the inside-out grilled cheese requires a few additional steps. For that extra crunchy crust, add more butter and then more shredded or sliced cheese on top of your sandwich, and then flip (ensure there's enough butter in the pan to prevent sticking). As the cheese-laden side of the bread cooks directly on the pan, add more cheese to the now upper side and flip again. You're left with a perfectly toasted sandwich with cheesy goodness both inside and out.

If balancing the unmelted cheese on your bread while flipping seems daunting, you can simplify the process by grilling the cheese in the pan first and then adding the assembled sandwich to it. As long as your bread is well buttered and heated, the cheese should adhere without issue.