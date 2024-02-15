What Exactly Is An Inside-Out Grilled Cheese Sandwich?
Whether you're three or 30 years old, the grilled cheese phase never fades. With just a few slices of bread, a generous amount of cheese, and a warm pan, you can create a meal that hits the spot every single time. Keep it classic with Kraft Singles and white bread, or experiment with various proteins and an upscale fromage for a more gourmet experience. Just when it seemed impossible to improve upon everyone's favorite cheesy delight, the inside-out grilled cheese entered the chat.
An inside-out grilled cheese reinvents the classic by adding even more cheese to the sandwich's exterior. Grilling cheese on the outside of the bread results in a crunchy, cheesy crust that introduces an additional layer of texture and taste you didn't realize your sandwich was lacking. Once you try an inside-out grilled cheese, you might not revert to the traditional version you once knew — after all, there's no such thing as too much cheese.
More cheese, please
Don't worry, cheese lovers; an inside-out grilled cheese still contains cheese on the inside of the sandwich — it just boasts a double dose of both melted and crispy cheese layers.
Start by melting a small amount of butter in a hot pan, and placing both pieces of bread face down. Add your choice of cheeses and fillings to one side, and then top it with the remaining slice. Typically, you would flip your sandwich and cook until ready to eat, but the inside-out grilled cheese requires a few additional steps. For that extra crunchy crust, add more butter and then more shredded or sliced cheese on top of your sandwich, and then flip (ensure there's enough butter in the pan to prevent sticking). As the cheese-laden side of the bread cooks directly on the pan, add more cheese to the now upper side and flip again. You're left with a perfectly toasted sandwich with cheesy goodness both inside and out.
If balancing the unmelted cheese on your bread while flipping seems daunting, you can simplify the process by grilling the cheese in the pan first and then adding the assembled sandwich to it. As long as your bread is well buttered and heated, the cheese should adhere without issue.
Experiment with cheeses for the perfect crunchy crust
Once you master assembling and cooking your inside-out sandwich, make your grilled cheese even better by experimenting with different ingredients. For those who enjoy outdoor cooking, assemble your inside-out grilled cheese on a blackstone, incorporating crispy bacon between your cheese slices. Alternatively, spread some guacamole and add a scoop of beans for a Tex-Mex-style grilled cheese with the same cheesy crunch you'd expect from a tortilla.
Additionally, you can experiment with various cheeses for a more sophisticated flavor profile, such as replacing your cheddar layer with a parmesan crust. Parmesan, a hard and pungent cheese, becomes exceptionally crispy when grilled. Adding mozzarella inside your parmesan-crusted grilled cheese introduces a touch of freshness that creates a bolder texture than traditional cheddar or American cheeses. Essentially, any cheese with a low melting point can be used on both sides of the bread.
Regardless of the cheese type, be sure to cook your sandwich on low heat. If your pan overheats too quickly, you risk burning the outer cheese layer before the inside achieves the desired level of melted perfection.