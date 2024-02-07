Chef Ji Hye Kim's Batch Cooking Tip For Better Korean Fried Chicken

You probably already know how important it is to fry chicken in batches. After all, if you try to put too many pieces in the oil all at once, you'll end up with a huge mess — regardless of the type of fried chicken you're making. Furthermore, crowding the pan will cause the oil's temperature to drop and negatively affect how the chicken cooks. Not only will you not get the even browning and crisping that you're after, but you may even end up with spots that remain undercooked. With Korean fried chicken, the corn starch complicates matters further so that you could end up with pieces that are simultaneously burnt if you try to fry too many at once. Chef Ji Hye Kim, of course, has the solution.

"Fry in smaller batches, just a few pieces at a time," Chef Kim urges. "Working in small batches ensures that the oil temperature won't drop too much, and the chicken pieces will have enough room to cook evenly and crisp up nicely."

Cooking just a few pieces of chicken at a time does require more patience. But it will totally be worth it in the end. Taking small-batch cooking seriously will make or break your Korean fried chicken, so be sure to follow Chef Kim's advice!