Pan-Fry Cinnamon Toast For A Crispy, Caramelized Bite

Okay, yes, it must be admitted that making your cinnamon toast in a pan does take longer and requires more work than simply popping some bread in a toaster then slathering it with butter and dusting it with cinnamon sugar. There will also be more cleanup. But it's 100 percent worth the effort — promise!

The first thing you're going to want to do is to melt a bit of butter in a skillet. Next, add the bread. Let it toast on one side, making sure that your cinnamon sugar mixture is ready to go. Once the first side is nice and toasty, flip it over then add the cinnamon sugar while the opposite side toasts. Give the bread another flip after the second side has toasted and let the sugar caramelize. This should take no more than a minute. Be sure to monitor it closely so that it doesn't burn. You'll also want to keep an eye on the butter and add more throughout the frying process. Plate the toast and add an extra dusting of cinnamon sugar if you like.

Another option is to make cinnamon sugar butter, spread it directly on the bread, and then pan-fry it. The bread doesn't necessarily get as toasty this way, but it's still plenty flavorful. And there's no judgment if you want to butter both sides of the bread for extra caramelization.