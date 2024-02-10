Can You Really Roast Coffee In A Popcorn Maker?

Generally speaking, you'll encounter two types of air popcorn makers: One that has a hot air vent on the bottom of the funnel and one with hot air vents on the sides of the funnel. The latter is better for even coffee roasting, while the former tends to spit the beans up and out of the maker as they lose moisture and become lighter. Once you've got the popper in order, though, the roasting process is pretty quick. You'll put a similar amount of coffee beans in the popper as the machine's suggested amount of popcorn kernels, which is usually about ⅓-½ cup. Overall, roasting will typically take three to seven minutes, depending on how dark you want the roast to be.

The real secret to timing, though, is to listen for a cracking sound. When the beans have roasted for about three minutes, you'll hear a loud pop or crack that indicates they're at the light roast stage. Roasting for a minute or two longer will get them to medium roast, and then a softer second crack at around six minutes will indicate that they've reached dark roast. Once you've gotten to your desired roast, it's vital to take the beans out quickly and place them in a chilled colander or on cooled cookie sheets to stop the roasting process. Then, move them around with a spoon or oven mitts until they're just warm.