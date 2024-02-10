Honey Is An Unexpected But Delicious Ingredient For Any Coleslaw

If you're looking to sweeten up your coleslaw dressing, you may wonder why you couldn't just add a bit of sugar instead of honey. While honey's main characteristic is its irresistible sweet flavor, there's another element that brings something unique and new to the table for your coleslaw: Thickness. The sticky, viscous texture of honey thickens up your dressing, avoiding the too-easy pitfall of ending up with a watery coleslaw. (Make sure to wait to add your dressing until right before serving to avoid this as well.)

To control how sweet you'd like your coleslaw to be, add just a teaspoon of honey to your dressing at a time, and taste test. And if you ever feel like you've added too much honey during the process, just balance it out with a little more vinegar. The acidity should cut that sweetness a bit, just as the honey will cut the acidity of the vinegar if you think the dressing is a bit too harsh. Adding apple cider vinegar is a great way to balance sweetness and acidity. Play around with it until you find a balance that works for your taste buds.