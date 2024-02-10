Use Puff Pastry Instead Of Batter For Game-Changing Stuffed Waffles

Saturday and Sunday mornings are the perfect time for treating yourself to a leisurely brunch. On these days, things like pancakes, French toast, and waffles are all on the menu, as are piles of crispy bacon, oodles of syrup, and fresh fruit. Of course, while these are all tasty meals to try, there's another weekend brunch idea that you can implement if you want to step up your game and treat yourself to something extra decadent — puff pastry stuffed waffles.

This dish is packed with flavor, letting you get creative with the different things you fill your waffles with. You can put together a powerful flavor combo that's full of all your favorite tastes. At the same time, there's no need to mess around with sticky and gooey batter. Instead, just use a couple of sheets of frozen puff pastry to put these waffles together.

If you want to give this breakfast dish a whirl, you'll first need to know how to prep your pastry and what other tips you'll need for cooking these treats up. Plus, it pays to be armed with a couple of ideas for good fillings.