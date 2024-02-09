Cocoa Powder Is The Secret Ingredient For An Ultra-Rich Pot Roast

As far as large cuts of meats go, pot roast is an affordable and efficient way to feed a large group — whether it's extended family, a holiday gathering, or a potluck situation. And while most pot roasts tend to taste pretty similar, there's no reason not to branch out with the seasoning and create something completely different. So why not try an out-of-the-ordinary rub or marinade that helps develop delicious and unexpected flavors in your pot roast? There's one ingredient that can completely transform that simple pot roast into a fantastically rich delicacy: Cocoa powder.

Cocoa powder has a deep and bitter flavor profile that will bring out intricate notes in the beef — making it bolder, richer, and all-around more memorable. The slightly bitter, fruity, and full-bodied elements of cocoa powder will fuse with the savory and rich cut of beef as it roasts slowly, taking it to its highest flavor potential. And it might even inspire you to try out a different assortment of vegetables with your roast instead of sticking with the traditional carrots and potatoes.