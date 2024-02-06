When Choosing The Best Bread For Paninis, Go For A Denser Loaf

You can make a great sandwich by packing all of your favorite ingredients in between two slices of bread. But when you pack those same ingredients in a panini, it takes your sandwich to another level. Whether you want to make a roasted tomato grilled cheese panini, tuna melt panini, or a chicken parmesan panini, there's something about that crunchy bread with those delicious-looking grill marks that makes your sandwich even more appetizing. But the key to all great panini sandwiches is using the perfect bread. That's why you should make sure that your panini bread is on the denser side.

If you make a panini with bread that's too soft or too thin, it will completely flatten under the pressure of your grill and become soggy from all of your sandwich ingredients while it's heating. However, if you use denser bread, it will withstand the pressure from your grill and remain thick once your panini is done cooking. So how thick should your panini bread be?