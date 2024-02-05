Hack Your Way To More Delicious Ice Cream With An Apple Bowl

A delicious, sturdy apple bowl starts with the size, shape, and variety of apples you choose. A large apple with a full, rounded shape is necessary, as it needs to be able to stand up on its own when holding the ice cream. As for specific apple varieties to use, you can turn to classic baking apples that you'd use for a homemade apple pie. Golden Delicious, Granny Smiths, and Honeycrisps are always great options that should hold up when baked. Choose your favorite based on the level of tartness or sweetness you enjoy the most.

Thoroughly wash and dry the apple first, then it's time to get to slicing. You can cut the apple in one of two ways: Slice off the top and take a melon scooper or sturdy spoon to hollow out the insides. Or if you have a particularly large apple, you can cut it in half horizontally and have a wider opening to hollow it out. If you're choosing to bake your apple, slather it first in butter and brown sugar and bake for about 15 to 20 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You could even sprinkle in some cinnamon, too. And if you want to get even closer to imitating an apple pie, you can cover the apple with puff pastry to line your apple bowl with a pie crust.