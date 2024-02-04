The Best Method For Freezing Your Leftover Homemade BBQ Sauce

Store-bought BBQ sauce lasts for a long time, but you know that. You probably also know that it's going to taste more processed and have weaker flavors than homemade sauce. But let's say you went to work and whipped up your own smoky batch of homemade BBQ sauce with tomato sauce, Worcestershire, garlic, the works. Many recipes give you a large enough pot to serve about a dozen people or more, so how do you keep all of it fresh?

In the fridge, homemade BBQ sauce should last anywhere from two weeks to a month, but you can also freeze it and store it away for much longer. The secret is to scoop the sauce into a resealable bag, and press it down thoroughly until you've squeezed out all of the air (but don't press so hard that you squeeze the sauce out of the bag). Now you've got a simple container of BBQ sauce which should last in the freezer for at least three months. After that point, it may still be safe to eat for a few months longer, but it'll grow stale.