Before You Order A Chocolate Kiss Cocktail, Know Which Version You're Getting

If you love drinking and you love chocolate, order a chocolate kiss cocktail the next time you're at a bar. You will be pleased with a delicious spiked chocolatey drink that will make you warm and fuzzy. But if you go to another bar and order the same, don't be surprised if your drink tastes a bit different than the last chocolate kiss you enjoyed. In fact, don't be surprised if it doesn't taste anything like the last one you had; there isn't a standard recipe for a chocolate kiss cocktail, so this drink can be made in countless ways.

The two ingredients you'll consistently find in a chocolate kiss are chocolate and alcohol, while the other ingredients will vary. If you'd like to order a chocolate kiss cocktail at a bar or restaurant, be sure to ask how it's made so that you know what to expect. Since there is no traditional or definitive way to make this drink, ordering a chocolate kiss can be such a fun and delicious surprise, especially if you love great chocolate cocktails.