The Easy Way To Achieve Beautiful Decorative Hearts On Your Cheesecake

The seasonal festivities are barely over when many of us begin prepping for another favorite holiday – Valentine's Day. What's not to love about a day dedicated to love in its many forms? If you too are preparing in advance and looking for ideas to amp up your V-day celebrations this year, here's an easy and captivating culinary idea to try: Decorate your cheesecake with beautiful and simple hearts, with just a little bit of tasty and tangy raspberry sauce.

You could choose to make the cheesecake at home – whether you prefer a classic baked cheesecake or a slightly boozy cherry cheesecake – you are covered either way. However, our decoration tip works perfectly well even if you are not much of a home baker or simply don't have the time to devote to making cheesecake at home from scratch. This little trick will liven up even a store-bought cheesecake to make it look personalized and lovely.