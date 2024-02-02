Jacques Pépin's Pro Tip For Making A Better Salad Dressing

Many people choose store-bought salad dressing for its convenience, but the truth is making it from scratch is neither complicated nor time-consuming. To prepare a vinaigrette, all you need is a base of oil and either vinegar or lemon juice, optional mustard, and whatever seasoning you like. But since oil and vinegar don't readily combine with each other, they're typically emulsified. This simple culinary technique involves mixing the ingredients vigorously enough that they're forced to bind to each other, ultimately forming a homogenized mixture.

Unsurprisingly, Jacques Pépin is a fan of making his own salad dressing, describing the store bought kind as "dessert" due to the high amounts of added sugar. However, contrary to what is commonly done, the celebrity chef doesn't believe in fully emulsifying a vinaigrette. As he demonstrated during an episode of his cooking show "Jacques Pépin: Heart and Soul" that was republished to YouTube, instead of using a whisk or an immersion blender, he simply puts the ingredients in a jar then stirs them with a spoon before giving it a quick shake. This results in an incomplete emulsion, which according to Pépin, is actually a good thing when it comes to salad.