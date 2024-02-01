What Is Guajillo Sauce And What Does It Taste Like?

Although dried guajillo chiles form the base of guajillo sauce, they aren't used as is. When you make a guajillo sauce, many recipes call for the chiles to be briefly toasted on a comal or skillet first. Then, since they are dried peppers, they have to be rehydrated. This is done either by simmering them on the stove for 10 minutes or soaking the chiles in a bowl of hot water for up to half an hour. The guajillos can be deseeded if desired, either before toasting them or after rehydrating them. Deseeding will result in a less spicy sauce since most of the heat is in the seeds. The stems should come off at some point before the chiles are combined with other ingredients; they're woody and tough.

Guajillo sauce has onions, garlic, spices, and (sometimes) tomatoes. The tomatoes need to be cooked, so it makes sense to simmer them with the peppers if you rehydrate the peppers on your stovetop. The cooking water typically is reserved to thin the sauce once all of the ingredients are pureed. And of course, salt is added to taste. The pureed sauce will then need to be simmered on the stove with a small amount of vegetable or olive oil for roughly 15 minutes.