When It Comes To Poached Eggs, Fresher Is Better

Now that you know the importance of using fresh eggs when poaching them, you may also be interested in learning how to check for fresh eggs. Ideally, you will use the eggs you bought most recently at the store. However, some store-bought eggs may not be absolutely fresh. Check for freshness after cracking them open by observing the state of their whites. As mentioned above, if they are thick and opaque, the eggs are certainly fresh, if they are runny the eggs aren't so fresh.

Another nifty little trick for checking freshness before cracking open the egg is to place it in a bowl or glass of water. A fresh egg will likely sink to the bottom as the liquid within hasn't had a chance to evaporate. On the other hand, as mentioned above, older eggs have larger air pockets which makes them float.

If you are very keen on having a poached egg but you only have a batch of less-than-fresh eggs on hand, you could try another trick. After cracking the egg, place it in a fine mesh sieve over a bowl. Any extra liquid portion will slowly fall away, leaving behind the firm whites which are easier to poach.