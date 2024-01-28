The Common Mistake To Avoid When Making Fruit-Infused Ice Cubes

Many people don't give the ice in their drink much thought. They're glad it keeps their beverage cool, and that's about it. But thanks to the boom in cocktail culture during the aughts and 2010s, having bespoke ice options that aren't just eye-catching but also harbingers of flavor has become quite the trend. One of the most common ways to dress up those cubes is by infusing them with various fruits.

Though it seems simple enough to freeze fruit inside your ice cube tray, there is one common mistake that all too many folks make — they cut the fruit up. This is a big no-no. Whole fruits are the key to adding visual pop while boosting flavor and turning your ho-hum cocktail into a work of art.

Why? Well, it's simple logic — slicing into a fruit often exposes less attractive aspects of its structure, from stringy bits to seeds and unappealing colors, and the dicing process ruins the unique shape that Mother Nature intended. Want great cubes? Keep the fruit whole.