Here's What An Espresso Tamper Actually Does For Your Coffee

Coffee may be a simple pleasure, but it's also a necessary one for many of us. Whether we drink it hot in the morning to get the day started or as an icy treat in the afternoon, coffee would be nothing without its jittery child: Espresso. It's the substance that gives you the real kick you need, and a vital ingredient in macchiatos, Americanos, and more. But what exactly is espresso? We know it stems from coffee grounds and water, but espresso requires more than just mixing those two things together.

Like anything worth having in life, espresso comes from pressure — the pressure of water through coffee grounds, to be exact. But you can't just pour water over coffee and expect to get the delicious elixir. The thing most necessary to bring espresso into existence is the tamper. A common tool you may have seen your local barista use, the tamper packs ordinary coffee grounds into a hard puck that water is forced through to create espresso. And when done properly, it gives you unbelievably tasty returns.