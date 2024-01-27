For Flakier Jamaican Beef Patties, Add Buttermilk To The Mix

Jamaican beef patties are one of the most hearty and delicious small meals. With just one or two of these patties, you may get enough of their moist, tender beef filling sandwiched in their buttery, flaky crust to complete one of your daily meals. Pair your beef patties with some buttery, lightly coconut-flavored coco bread, and you'll feel satisfied when you're done eating. It's no wonder why beef patties are the fast food of choice in Jamaica. One of the best parts of a Jamaican beef patty is the delicious patty crust. And the flakier the crust, the better. That's why, if you're making Jamaican beef patties at home, you should incorporate buttermilk in your pastry recipe.

When you stir buttermilk into the pastry dough for your Jamaican beef patty, once the patty is cooked, the resulting crust will easily crumble into delicious small pieces every time you take a bite. Your mouth will be filled with lots of pastry flakiness while you chew on that scrumptious beef. Just be sure to add the buttermilk to your pastry dough correctly to achieve the flakiest and most delicious crust.