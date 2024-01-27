Why You May Want To Avoid Eating Garnishes At Fast-Casual Restaurants

When you were a kid, you might have been told to finish your food and leave nothing on your plate. Hopefully, this didn't apply to eating out, as a closer look at the garnishes used at fast-casual restaurants is almost guaranteed to excuse you from this rule.

Garnishes are extras such as parsley, lemon slices, or the cherry on top that make a dish look more appetizing or presentable. Depending on the amount or how they're placed on the plate, some side dishes like coleslaw or small amounts of salad might also count as garnishes.

Unless you own the restaurant or your order is prepared right in front of you, there's just no way you can be sure that the garnishes in your cocktail or food were properly handled. Even then, unless you're a particularly sharp-eyed customer, you also can't be sure of just how fresh the garnishes are — or whether they might have come off of someone else's plate.