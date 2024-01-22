Where Is The Cookie Kahuna From Shark Tank Today?

On Season 8, Episode 3 of "Shark Tank," legendary cookie seller Wally Amos of Famous Amos sought a $50,000 investment for 20% equity in his cookie business, Cookie Kahuna. The sharks expressed respect and admiration for Amos' accomplishments in selling cookies as the creator of the iconic famous cookie company, but Amos didn't land an investor. However, his story provided an invaluable lesson for entrepreneurs on the importance of business savvy. Unfortunately for Amos, poor decision-making landed him in front of the sharks, seeking help to reclaim his cookie brand.

Amos was the first African American agent to work at William Morris (now William Morris Endeavor), the talent agency that has been around since 1898. Amos represented artists such as Simon & Garfunkel, The Supremes, Sam Cooke, and Marvin Gaye. Amos began making chocolate chip cookies in 1970, and their popularity led him to form Famous Amos.

Unfortunately, Amos lacked the business savvy to run Famous Amos against cookie competitors. As a result, he sold his equity several times to obtain support from investors. Amos was eventually bought out completely, forfeiting the rights to his name and image of Famous Amos. The cookie maker eventually pivoted in 2012 to form Cookie Kahuna, a bakery in Honolulu where Amos sold cookies using his recipes from the 1970s. But instead of getting the support he needed from the sharks for the future, his appearance on "Shark Tank" became another lesson from his past.