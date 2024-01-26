How To Avoid Overcooking Meatballs When Adding Them To Soup

On so many cold winter days, there seems to be no reprieve from endless gray skies. Thankfully, someone long ago had their head in the game and came up with a bowl of pure warmth and deliciousness to get us through the day. Highly improvisational, soups have the merit of inviting many ingredients to be added to the mixture, one of which is the mighty meatball. However, like so much else in cooking, timing is key. What looks like a perfectly good meatball one minute can become an overcooked glob the next. Cooking meatballs is an art in a sense, mostly due to its surrounding elements. Whether simmering in a sauce or the primary ingredient for a soup, there are many ways that these tasty morsels can be overcooked. Thankfully, there is a way to counteract this kitchen disaster.

One of the best ways to avoid overcooking the meat for your meatball recipe is to par-cook them beforehand. They only need to be lightly seared or broiled. While this may seem like a red flag to many cooks in the kitchen, this is actually the preferred method. No one wants a soup full of food poisoning because of undercooked meat, but there is no danger of that with this strategy. Cooking meatballs only slightly is the best method that not only ensures they will not overcook but also remain moist and delicious.