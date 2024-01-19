Here's What Happens At A Professional Coffee Tasting

If you're a coffee fiend who loves to brew their own cup of joe at home or knows every café in the neighborhood, it's about time you became more acquainted with your favorite beverage and booked a professional coffee tasting. Professional tastings of any kind can be a bit intimidating, but arm yourself with the knowledge of what happens at a coffee tasting, and you'll be prepared to taste like a pro. Remember, though, that you're mostly there to enjoy the coffee and have fun!

A coffee tasting is usually run by a trained and knowledgeable coffee professional at a coffee shop or roasting location. They will prepare multiple cups of coffee for you to try. Sometimes, the tasting will be themed around coffee from a certain region of the world, or feature a specific coffee brand's best brews. Your guide will tell you all about each coffee and the brewing methods used, usually providing bean samples as well to paint a full picture. You'll use taste and smell to sample the different types of coffee and are free to ask questions, or describe your tasting experience. And if you liked what you tried, there's usually an option to purchase the coffee beans, ground or whole, to continue enjoying at home! Coffee tastings are usually laid back, but they are sometimes run like the more detail-oriented method of tasting coffee, also known as coffee cupping.