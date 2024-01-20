The Secret To Waffles That Melt In Your Mouth Is Cream Cheese

Cream cheese is a delicious and always welcome staple on breakfast tables. Whether dense and creamy or whipped into a light and airy cloud, straight up or flavored with a seasonal twist — we love to see it. When that stuff is slathered on toast or English muffins, smeared onto a scone, or generously sandwiched between slices of a toasted bagel, it's hard to argue that it isn't the quintessential morning condiment.

But there may be one way to use cream cheese that you haven't yet quite considered. And that is worked into a plate of piping hot, buttery, fluffy on the inside, crispy on the outside classic waffles. There are a few ways to marry these morning heroes. You can either simply spread the cream cheese on top in place of whipped cream, and then garnish it with fresh berries or bananas, or you can whip up a batter in which the cream cheese is the star ingredient.